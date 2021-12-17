Advertisement

NHL Struggling With Covid

PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH - MAY 04: The NHL logo behind the net during the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Rangers prior to game five of the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2008 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 4, 2008 at the Mellon Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)(Getty Images)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The NHL has postponed Saturday’s game between Boston and Montreal amid a rise in COVID-19 cases around the league. The league says a makeup date for the game hasn’t been finalized. The Canadiens play again Monday at the New York Islanders.

There was no word from the league on the Bruins’ game Sunday at Ottawa. The Canadiens beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday night in a mostly empty Bell Centre because of the rise of COVID-19 cases. Quebec public health officials asked the Canadiens earlier in the day to play without fans in their home arena to help slow the spread of the virus.

The Bruins were without seven players because of COVID-19 protocol - including stars Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron (pah-TREES’ BEHR’-zhuh-rahn) - for Thursday night’s 3-1 loss at the New York Islanders. They played a man down with 11 forwards and six defensemen.

