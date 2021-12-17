NBA Dealing With Covid Issues

UNDATED (AP) - The NBA and its players have finalized a deal night for additional protocols through the holidays, including daily testing resuming and increased use of face masks mandated again. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols yesterday, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) and Brooklyn’s James Harden as past league MVP’s currently sidelined by coronavirus concerns. About 40 players were in the protocols as of yesterday,

