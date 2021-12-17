Advertisement

NBA Dealing With Covid Issues

A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college...
A basketball nears the rim as Iowa practices before the second half of an NCAA college basketball game with Minnesota Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 102-95 in overtime.(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNDATED (AP) - The NBA and its players have finalized a deal night for additional protocols through the holidays, including daily testing resuming and increased use of face masks mandated again. Meanwhile, Russell Westbrook entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols yesterday, joining Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) and Brooklyn’s James Harden as past league MVP’s currently sidelined by coronavirus concerns. About 40 players were in the protocols as of yesterday,

