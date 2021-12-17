Advertisement

In My View: MSU signs 26 new football players

In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State signed 26 new football players this week -- someone is headed to the transfer portal for sure to make room and what about the quarterbacks?

There are three behind Payton Thorne and you figure either backups Noah Kim or Hamp Fay will figure they are not going to play at MSU any time soon. One new quarterback has been signed so he won’t leave -- but you figure with the transfer portal being what it is, a current MSU quarterback will soon opt out -- just a prediction in my view.

