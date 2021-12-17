In My View: MSU signs 26 new football players

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State signed 26 new football players this week -- someone is headed to the transfer portal for sure to make room and what about the quarterbacks?

There are three behind Payton Thorne and you figure either backups Noah Kim or Hamp Fay will figure they are not going to play at MSU any time soon. One new quarterback has been signed so he won’t leave -- but you figure with the transfer portal being what it is, a current MSU quarterback will soon opt out -- just a prediction in my view.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.