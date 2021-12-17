Multiple NFL games moved due to COVID-19

(WILX) - The NFL is rescheduling three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Las Vegas at Cleveland has been shifted from Saturday to Monday, and Seattle at LA and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.

Related: NBA Dealing With COVID Issues

This is according to three anonymous sources who spoke with the Associated Press. So far, the league has not announced the changes.

The NFL previously had a no tolerance policy for COVID outbreaks and would not postpone games. Now with the highly-contagious omicron strain and breakthrough cases, league officials are changing their stance.

While the COVID outbreaks are being handled with rescheduling, the league has already taken steps to reduce the chances of more outbreaks happening in the future. Players, coaches and other team personnel have been ordered by the league to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27.

More: NHL Struggling With COVID

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.