Multiple NFL games moved due to COVID-19

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:49 PM EST
(WILX) - The NFL is rescheduling three games because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

Las Vegas at Cleveland has been shifted from Saturday to Monday, and Seattle at LA and Washington at Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday.

This is according to three anonymous sources who spoke with the Associated Press. So far, the league has not announced the changes.

The NFL previously had a no tolerance policy for COVID outbreaks and would not postpone games. Now with the highly-contagious omicron strain and breakthrough cases, league officials are changing their stance.

While the COVID outbreaks are being handled with rescheduling, the league has already taken steps to reduce the chances of more outbreaks happening in the future. Players, coaches and other team personnel have been ordered by the league to receive a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

