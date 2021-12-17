Advertisement

MSU graduation ceremonies begin Friday

Commencements will take place in the Breslin Center.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is graduation day for Michigan State seniors, one of the most memorable days for a student.

This year five graduation ceremonies will be taking place over two days. It’s the first time MSU has held five ceremonies for a fall semester.

The ceremonies will feature five different speakers including US Senator Gary Peters and Celeste Clark, an MSU graduate who was the executive of the Kellogg Company.

Commencements will take place in the Breslin Center.

Even though MSU has continued to report new COVID-19 cases on campus along with the spike we’re seeing throughout our state, the ceremony will still be inside.

All those in attendance will be required to wear face masks during the ceremonies.

There will be no printed commencement programs this year, but you can request a copy be mailed to you ahead of time on the school’s website.

The first ceremony celebrating the Agriculture and Natural Resources graduates will begin at 7 p.m. with commencements continuing until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County 911 issued a shelter in place order early Thursday morning in Charlotte.
Shelter in place for Charlotte lifted
17-year-old Anna Delacruz was killed in a shooting on Dec. 10, 2021
Community mourns, honors teen girl killed in Lansing shooting
Better Business Bureau collects nearly 90 complaints against Grand Rapids toy business
Additional emergency food assistance benefits will be issued this month.
Additional emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect taken into custody

Latest News

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will visit Battle Creek to support striking Kellogg's workers.
Sanders to visit striking workers
Here are this morning's biggest stories
Morning Stories -- Dec. 17, 2021: $5K donated to Footprints of Michigan, woman convicted of murder in 2002 cold case, 90 complaints filed against Michigan toy company
First Alert Weather Friday Morning Webcast 12/17/21
COVID-19
Michigan doctors answer your COVID questions