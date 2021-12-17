MSU graduation ceremonies begin Friday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday is graduation day for Michigan State seniors, one of the most memorable days for a student.

This year five graduation ceremonies will be taking place over two days. It’s the first time MSU has held five ceremonies for a fall semester.

The ceremonies will feature five different speakers including US Senator Gary Peters and Celeste Clark, an MSU graduate who was the executive of the Kellogg Company.

Commencements will take place in the Breslin Center.

Even though MSU has continued to report new COVID-19 cases on campus along with the spike we’re seeing throughout our state, the ceremony will still be inside.

All those in attendance will be required to wear face masks during the ceremonies.

There will be no printed commencement programs this year, but you can request a copy be mailed to you ahead of time on the school’s website.

The first ceremony celebrating the Agriculture and Natural Resources graduates will begin at 7 p.m. with commencements continuing until 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

