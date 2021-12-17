Morning Stories -- Dec. 17, 2021: $5K donated to Footprints of Michigan, woman convicted of murder in 2002 cold case, 90 complaints filed against Michigan toy company

Okemos man donates $5,000, hotel room to Footprints of Michigan founder

Geronimo Lerma III founded Footprints of Michigan to get boots and shoes to children in need.

Lerma made it his life’s mission to make sure nobody -- especially children -- go without a pair of shoes. Even at the cost of quitting his job, getting rid of his home and moving into his office in order to make ends meet, he was determined.

Woman convicted of first-degree murder, mutilation of dead body in Charlotte man’s 2002 death

Dineane Rochelle Ducharme was convicted by a jury Thursday of first-degree premediated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body.

Ducharme is subject to a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

No injuries in Charlotte shooting that prompted shelter in place order

A shelter in place order was issued Thursday morning in Charlotte after a shooting.

According to authorities, police were dispatched to a home located near the intersection of South Sheldon and Henry streets at about 4:30 a.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance and a single gun shot was fired.

MSP: Alcohol not a factor in Lenawee County collision of car, house

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. when an unknown motorist forced the car off the road. Police said once the car left the road, it slid across the lawn and struck the front porch of a house.

Better Business Bureau collects nearly 90 complaints against Grand Rapids toy business

A toy selling website based in Grand Rapids faces legal action after the Better Business Bureau gathered nearly 90 complaints against it.

Show us your Holiday Lights

Now through Dec. 25 News 10 is collecting photos of viewers’ holiday setups. Whether you follow the clean lines of a home with a single string of lights, or you go all-out with spotlights, statues and a soundtrack, News 10 wants to see how you celebrate the holiday season!

