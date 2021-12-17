Mid-Michigan school officials respond to TikTok national school violence threats

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A national TikTok challenge threatening violence at schools is getting a strong reaction from educators and parents nationwide.

Some schools in Mid-Michigan have informed parents of the threat and have added an extra police presence Friday. One parent told News 10 she kept her kids home because she didn’t want to take the risk.

“You just never know you never know if it’s going to be your kids’ school,” said Mid-Michigan parent Courtney Peek.

Peek said that while you can’t control what other children do, as a parent she encourages her kids to have open conversations with her about these situations.

“We tell our kids the dangers of guns and to pay attention when they do lock down drills cause that’s important. We cant protect them all the time,” said Peek.

Eaton Rapids schools said that ever since the Oxford High School tragedy, they have consistently heard of rumored threats and they ask the community to report anything they see to the school immediately.

“If there’s anything that becomes a valid threat based upon evaluation of the police and us we would take action and move to having the campus shut down,” said Superintendent of Eaton Rapids Public Schools, Bill DeFrance.

Eaton Rapids isn’t the only local school that released a statement to parents. Schools such as Waverly and Jackson also took action to keep parents informed. DeFrance said this has become all too common of a concern and they want to prevent disruption of learning as much as possible.

“These rumors are now persistent and I for one believe unfortunately they’re going to be there for a while so if we jerked at every rumor we couldn’t be at school for a significant amount of time. We have enough of these rumors to chase that it seems like it takes up a portion of every day unfortunately,” said DeFrance.

Defrance said the police presence is a safety measure and there is no credible threat to the school. If you see or hear any rumors of violence at school you can report it anonymously through OK2Say.

OK2SAY is available 24/7 and tips can be submitted in the following ways:

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.