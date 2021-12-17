Advertisement

Michigan State University holds first in-person commencement in 2 years

Commencements took place at the Breslin Center.
By Alynne Welch
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - While MSU kicks off their first in-person ceremony for the first time in 2019, many graduates feel lucky to be a part of it, like graduate Dhia Awad.

“I’m so glad that I got the chance to be here, see all of my friends, all my professors and have my graduation ceremony face to face.”

Thousands of students and families are ready to celebrate this huge achievement Friday, while the ceremonies continue on from now through Saturday evening.

