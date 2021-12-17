Michigan doctors answer your COVID questions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Almost two years since the first coronavirus patient was reported in the U.S., this seems to be becoming the new normal. But health officials warn -- we shouldn’t get too comfortable as omicron emerges.

We’re breaking down your questions. MSU student Michael Kaven -- asking about boosters.

“Perhaps it should be more startling than it is because we see the precautions that are already in place,” Kaven said. “I would like a very specific idea of the booster timeline.”

Media Chief of Staff-Elect LaKeeya Tucker with the answer: “As we’ve heard before that the, we need the booster because it may wear down, down to that twenty percent and so we want to make sure we get boosted up at that six to eight month timeline.”

MSU Student Ari Adler wants to know what happens if he gets COVID? Chief Medical Officer Denny Martin replies by saying you’d rather be safe than sorry. If anything feels off, get a test.

Kasey Nelson, an MSU senior, wants to know how she can let healthcare workers get a break.

“Wear a mask, distance yourself, don’t go out to eat, enjoy your family if you’re all well,” says Chief Medical Officer Denny Martin.

Doctors also suggest keeping up with the regular precautious we’ve had since the beginning: wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands.

