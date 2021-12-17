Advertisement

Man faces attempted murder charge in nonfatal shooting of woman in Eaton Rapids

Shooting had prompted a shelter in place order
Michael Aaron Poneta
Michael Aaron Poneta(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michael Aaron Poneta was arraigned Thursday in connection with a nearly 12-hour standoff with police Wednesday.

According to authorities, Poneta, 48, was charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession. He is accused of shooting a woman at his home Wednesday morning. She is expected to survive.

The shooting prompted a shelter in place order from law enforcement. It was lifted about 12 hours later that night when the suspected gunman was taken into custody.

Poneta’s bond was set at $300,000 cash surety, GPS tether and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton County 911 issued a shelter in place order early Thursday morning in Charlotte.
Shelter in place for Charlotte lifted
17-year-old Anna Delacruz was killed in a shooting on Dec. 10, 2021
Community mourns, honors teen girl killed in Lansing shooting
Better Business Bureau collects nearly 90 complaints against Grand Rapids toy business
Additional emergency food assistance benefits will be issued this month.
Additional emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect taken into custody

Latest News

Michigan State University holds first in-person commencement in 2 years
Michigan State University holds first in-person commencement in 2 years
Michigan State University holds first in-person commencement in 2 years
Michigan universities announce booster shot requirements
Coronavirus in Michigan graphic
Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 12,649 new cases, 254 deaths over past two days