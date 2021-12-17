Man faces attempted murder charge in nonfatal shooting of woman in Eaton Rapids

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michael Aaron Poneta was arraigned Thursday in connection with a nearly 12-hour standoff with police Wednesday.

According to authorities, Poneta, 48, was charged with assault with intent to murder and felony firearm possession. He is accused of shooting a woman at his home Wednesday morning. She is expected to survive.

The shooting prompted a shelter in place order from law enforcement. It was lifted about 12 hours later that night when the suspected gunman was taken into custody.

Poneta’s bond was set at $300,000 cash surety, GPS tether and ordered to have no contact with the victim.

