Advertisement

Man arrested on outstanding warrants after seen posing with Santa at the mall

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located on Bluebonnet Boulevard in Baton Rouge.(BRPD)
By WAFB Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a man who appeared to be holding a gun while posing with Santa at the Mall of Louisiana.

According to WAFB, he was wanted on an outstanding warrant from the state of Texas for aggravated assault and a parole violation.

The photo with Santa shows two men holding large amounts of cash.

It circulated on social media, with some questioning mall management about their security measures.

“How in the world would you allow something like this to even take place in the middle of your mall?” one person who posted the photo to the mall’s Facebook page asked.

Gene Satern, the senior general manager of the Mall of Louisiana, said mall management is aware of the photograph.

“The incident is currently under investigation with BRPD and I’m not allowed to release any information while under an active investigation,” Satern responded.

The mall has had stickers on the doors of their entrances for many years indicating that guns are not allowed inside.

Copyright 2021 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton County 911 issued a shelter in place order early Thursday morning in Charlotte.
Shelter in place for Charlotte lifted
17-year-old Anna Delacruz was killed in a shooting on Dec. 10, 2021
Community mourns, honors teen girl killed in Lansing shooting
Better Business Bureau collects nearly 90 complaints against Grand Rapids toy business
Additional emergency food assistance benefits will be issued this month.
Additional emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect taken into custody

Latest News

Fairfax County police say bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart...
Police: 4 bodies found in Virginia are victims of ‘shopping cart killer’
Yellow Gold is Back
BBK 1
University of Michigan requiring boosters
COVID-19
Omicron cases confirmed at Michigan State University, University of Michigan