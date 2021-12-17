Advertisement

Learning more about this year’s jewelry trends at Becky Beauchine Kulka

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We recently got the chance to learn more about some of this year’s hottest jewelry trends at Becky Beauchine Kulka. If you’re doing some jewelry shopping this holiday season, there are several options that are hot this year. Becky Beauchine Kulka, owner of Becky Beauchine Kulka Diamonds and Fine Jewelry in Okemos, says that one of those options is hoops.

Another popular trend this year is the return of yellow gold. Kaila Kulka-Portell, a sales consultant at BBK, says that they have a wide variety of pieces to choose from when it comes to yellow gold jewelry. Plus, she also gave us tips on how to layer your jewelry. Check out the video to learn more.

Becky Beauchine Kulka is today’s sponsor of the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways! You can enter to win here.

