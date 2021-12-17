Jackson YMCA nearing funding goal to begin construction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the largest campaign for a YMCA in Michigan -- $25 million to build a new facility in Downtown Jackson.

The existing building dates back to 1962, so there’s a lot of work to be done. Crews will fix it up and expand the building. This will allow the YMCA to do a lot of new things, like get licensed for child care, but they need a new building for that.

As of Friday, the YMCA has raised $23 million toward its goal. The new facility will be added onto the existing one, located near the intersection of Wesley and Mechanic streets. It will be a 70,000 square foot, state-of-the-art health care campus.

The YMCA has partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jackson County and Henry Ford Health Systems to serve the Jackson community.

“We are just so excited about this partnership because we serve so many people who come to the YMCA, post health incident or on the advice of their doctor. When they come to the Y and we can bridge our programming with the health care system, we will be able to do all kinds of things together, cardiac, sports medicine, rehab, diagnostic,” said YMCA Jackson chief executive officer Shawna Tello. “There’s just a lot of opportunity there.”

They are expecting to break ground on the new facility in spring of 2022.

You can donate on the Jackson YMCA official website here.

