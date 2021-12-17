Experience 12 Days of Art Events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Opportunity Arts, a local arts company that works with some of the top artistic talent in the state, is happy to announce their newest holiday themed art series coming to the Capital Region this December.

“12 Days of Holidays” will run from December 13th through December 24th with a plethora of art events taking place at multiple venues throughout Lansing. The events collectively will include Visual Art Displays, Live Music, Interactive Performing & Visual Art, Holiday Themed Art Classes & Workshops, Photography, Poetry, an Art Market, Holiday Tea, & Christmas Cookie decorating.

For more information & to stay up to date visit: www.opportunityarts.org/12-days-of-holidays.html

“My team & I at Opportunity Arts have put together a bunch of different Holiday themed art events that our local community can enjoy while celebrating the season,” said Mike Marriott, owner of Opportunity Arts. “We are also excited to showcase the amazing artistic talent that will be on display throughout the festivities.”

Tickets will be available in the coming weeks on the Opportunity Arts Website & Social Media Platforms as some times and venues are still being finalized. There will be ticket packages available for those who want to attend multiple events. Sponsorship Opportunities are also available to local businesses who wish to be a part of the festivities. A generous portion of the revenue raised during this series will go directly to the creatives and artists involved in the events. Below is a list & description of all 12 events in the series.

“12 Days of Holidays”

Experience the Holidays with Opportunity Arts

Monday, December 13th – 7pm (Ticketed Event)Monday Night Masterpiece with Sarah Renee Sanders – The Lighter Side of the Holidays:Sarah Renee Sanders, the owner of Contrasted Content, holds an Art History Degree from Lansing Community College and will be discussing the lighter side of Holiday Art through the years.Location: The Opportunity Arts Artitorium at Cedar Street Art Collective (1705 S. Cedar Street)

Tuesday, December 14th – 7pm (Ticketed Event)Songs of the Season:A Live Holiday Concert featuring internationally acclaimed vocal performers Stephano Andreotti & Sarah Elizabeth Wallace, along with esteemed concert pianist Liudmila Bondar. This event will be recorded for television. In partnership with the Turner Dodge House, and the City of Lansing.Location: The Turner Dodge House

Wednesday, December 15th – 5:30pm (Ticketed Event)Ornament Painting with Autumn Hopkins:Bring the kiddos to paint & take home Holiday Ornaments with Michigan State University Alumni, the 2021 Ralf Henrickson Award Winner & Second Overall Top of the Town Artist Autumn Hopkins.Location: “Santa’s Workshop” (The Opportunity Arts Artitorium at Cedar Street Art Collective - 1705 S. Cedar Street)

Thursday, December 16th – 5:30pm (Ticketed Event)Pictures with Santa:Avoid those lines at the mall. Come and get your kiddos pictures taken with Santa. Photo packages available via photographer Michaela Clark.Location: “Santa’s Workshop” (The Opportunity Arts Artitorium at Cedar Street Art Collective - 1705 S. Cedar Street)

Friday, December 17th – 6:30pm (Ticketed Event)Three Wise Men:Come experience the talent of Poets Keyante Saxon, Morgan Madden, & Torrey Gray. This event is more geared to an adult audience as opposed to small children. Location: To Be Announced

Saturday, December 18th – Afternoon – Specific Time To Be Announced (Free Event with Vendors & Shopping)Walking in a Winter Wonderland:Get that last minute Holiday shopping in at this Downtown Holiday Art Market featuring some of Capital Regions’ most gifted Artistic Entrepreneurs selling some of their most impressive holiday creations. Gifts available for any budget. This event is in partnership with Downtown Lansing Inc.Location: Downtown Lansing – Specific Indoor Venue To Be Announced

Sunday, December 19th – 1:00pm (Free Event)Community Caroling:Come join some of the Capital Regions top vocal performers for a community sing along. As Buddy the Elf said, “Best ways to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”Location: To Be Announced

Monday, December 20th – 7pm (Ticketed Event)Monday Night Masterpiece with Sarah Renee Sanders – The Darker Side of the Holidays:Sarah Renee Sanders, the owner of Contrasted Content, holds an Art History Degree from Lansing Community College and will be discussing the darker side of the Holidays through the years.Location: The Opportunity Arts Artitorium at Cedar Street Art Collective (1705 S. Cedar Street)

Tuesday, December 21st – 6pm (Ticketed Event)Holiday Tea with SippaSanity: Celebrate the aromatic arts with Laura Showers, the owner of SippaSanity Tea. Special Holiday Teas will be available, as well as tastings, & tea education.Location: The Opportunity Arts Artitorium at Cedar Street Art Collective (1705 S. Cedar Street)

Wednesday, December 22nd – 5:30pm (Ticketed Event)Drawn to Holidays with Claude JP:Bring the kiddos down to create a Holiday themed drawing with local visual artist & illustrator Claude Johnson-Perry. Each participant will bring home their own drawing.Location: “Santa’s Workshop” (The Opportunity Arts Artitorium at Cedar Street Art Collective - 1705 S. Cedar Street)

Thursday, December 23rd – 5:30pm (Ticketed Event)Christmas Cookie Decorating with Mrs. Claus:Mrs. Claus will be helping children decorate Christmas Cookies to leave out for Santa on Christmas Eve. If anyone knows what Christmas Cookies Santa likes, it’s Mrs. Claus.Location: “Santa’s Workshop” (The Opportunity Arts Artitorium at Cedar Street Art Collective - 1705 S. Cedar Street)

Friday, December 24th – Simulcast at 11pm on Songs of the Season Holiday Concert: Highlights and Tunes from the Songs of the Season Live Concert from December 14th. Featuring internationally acclaimed vocal performers Stephano Andreotti & Sarah Elizabeth Wallace, along with esteemed concert pianist Liudmila Bondar performing from the Turner Dodge House. (For more information on the “12 Days of Holidays”, and to purchase tickets visit:www.opportunityarts.org/12-days-of-holidays.html

