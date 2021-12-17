Covid Affecting the Skiing World Too

VAL D’ISERE, France (AP) - Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the next four World Cup races in France. Her team says the two-time world championship gold medalist is now in isolation after taking a PCR test in Switzerland.

The Swiss ski federation says Gut-Behrami and two team officials who also tested positive had left French resort Val d’Isère (val dih-SEHR’) after feeling light flu-like symptoms.

