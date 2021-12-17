Advertisement

Chargers Tight End Being Evaluated

LifeBrand signage at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs are closer to another AFC West title after outlasting the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime. Travis Kelce (KEHL’-see) scored on a 34-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes in OT to send the Chiefs past the Chargers, 34-28. Mahomes finished 31 of 47 for a season-high 410 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Kelce had 10 receptions for a career-best 191 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs were 3-4 at the end of October but have won seven straight to improve to 10-4 and go up by two games in the AFC West.

