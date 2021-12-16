Walker Leaving MSU

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kenneth Walker’s football career at Michigan State is over. He tweeted Thursday afternoon he will not play in the Peach Bowl and he is declaring for the NFL draft. Walker is a unanimous first team All American who finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy balloting. He rushed for 1,636 yards this past season. MSU coach Mel Tucker promptly tweeted a thank you to Walker for his service to the Spartans’ team.

