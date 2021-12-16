Advertisement

Trash swirls over neighborhood in Colorado windstorm

By KUSA staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARVADA, Colo. (KUSA) - Anyone who stood outside Wednesday could’ve become a trash collector.

“I went to get a package for my friend off her porch and I got pelted with paper in my face,” Jennifer Shelton said.

She said Leyden Rock can be lovely, but when the wind is blowing up to 90 mph, it feels less like an neighborhood and more like an extension of the nearby landfill.

“There’s tons of trash flying around. It looks like a tornado,” Shelton said.

She went outside to check the status of her Christmas decorations, which blended in with the decor from the dump.

“They’re kind of trashed,” Shelton said.

Gusty days are a given out here, but memories of this one will stick.

“We’ve been here four years. I’ve lived in Arvada my whole life, and it’s never, ever been this bad,” Shelton said.

All anyone can do is wait for the winds to come down - and the trash, too.

“It looks like you’re in a ... I don’t know ... a trash bin,” she said.

Copyright 2021 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in effect for parts of Eaton Rapids
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police: Both drivers in collision were intoxicated
Eaton County 911 issued a shelter in place order early Thursday morning in Charlotte.
Shelter in place for Charlotte lifted
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect taken into custody
Train crash in East Lansing brings down 30 power poles

Latest News

Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
More communities in the U.S. are rocked by severe weather after last week's deadly bout of...
Hurricane-force winds, tornadoes hit Midwest
Search and rescue crews work Sunday at the leveled Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in...
Tornado-hit factory sued; workers said they couldn’t leave
In this screen grab from video, Stephen Ijames, a use-of-force expert and former assistant...
Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright
City of East Lansing
City of East Lansing reminds community of holiday closures