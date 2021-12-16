Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic delaying treatment for resentencing

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is...
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is seen at the zoo he used to run in Wynnewood, Okla.(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Attorneys for the former Oklahoma zookeeper known as “Tiger King” Joe Exotic say he is delaying cancer treatment until after his resentencing on convictions for a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws.

Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, said last month he has prostate cancer and was transferred to a federal medical facility for inmates in North Carolina.

A motion filed Wednesday in federal court in Oklahoma City asks for a sentencing date in late January and said doctors do not believe delaying radiation treatment risks his health.

A federal appeals court in July ordered resentencing for Maldonado-Passage, who is prominently featured in the Netflix documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in effect for parts of Eaton Rapids
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police: Both drivers in collision were intoxicated
Eaton County 911 issued a shelter in place order early Thursday morning in Charlotte.
Shelter in place for Charlotte lifted
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect taken into custody
Train crash in East Lansing brings down 30 power poles

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, Stephen Ijames, a use-of-force expert and former assistant...
Defense expert: Police had duty to arrest Daunte Wright
Aaron Rodgers' refusal to get a COVID-19 shot opened the door for President Joe Biden to slip...
Biden tells Packers fans Aaron Rodgers needs to get vaccinated
President Joe Biden arrives to deliver closing remarks to the virtual Summit for Democracy, in...
LIVE: Biden awards Medal of Honor to three US soldiers
A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine