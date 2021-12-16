Advertisement

Shelter in place issued for area in south Charlotte

The order was issued due to a threat in the area.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County 911 has issued a shelter in place order for Charlotte. The order is for the neighborhood of South Sheldon Street between John Street and West Henry Street.

The order was issued due to a threat in the area.

News 10 has reached out to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office for more information. Check back here for updates.

This is the second shelter in place order issued by Eaton County in the past 24 hours.

Wednesday Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to an Eaton Rapids residence on reports of a man with a gun just after 10:30 a.m.

That order was lifted after a potential barricaded situation near Canfield Road and East Five Point Highway. The situation with law enforcement lasted nearly 12 hours before the suspect was taken into custody.

