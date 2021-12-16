Shelter in place advisory in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect taken into custody

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A potential barricaded situation in Eaton Rapids Wednesday morning prompted a shelter in place advisory from law enforcement that lasted nearly 12 hours.

According to authorities, Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence near Canfield Road and East Five Point Highway on reports of a man with a gun just after 10:30 a.m.

Original story: Shelter in place advisory in effect for parts of Eaton Rapids

In a release sent to News 10, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office said it was reported that a man had shot a woman outside of a residence and that he had a child inside the house with him. Once law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the woman was removed from the area and transported to a local hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive.

The child was able to leave the home as well, and has since been taken to a safe area.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the Eaton Rapids Police Department, the Michigan State Police and Charlotte Police Department were on seen, alongside negotiators from the Lansing Police Department.

At about 9:20 p.m., the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a suspect was taken into custody and that more details would be released Thursday.

More: Strong wind gusts could lead to power outages into Thursday

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.