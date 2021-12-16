Panthers ink letters of intent to become Bear, Badger

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players around the country, and quite a few in mid-Michigan sign on the dotted line.

News 10 was on hand at DeWitt High School’s big signing day celebration.

Panthers quarterback Ty Holtz and wide receiver Tommy McIntosh signed their letters of intent in front of a big crowd. Holtz is heading to Brown University, an Ivy League school in Rhode Island while McIntosh is becoming a Badger at the University of Wisconsin.

The two couldn’t be happier to be signing together at the same table, making their college football dreams come true.

“It’s awesome. I was never really expecting to be signing today,” Holtz said. “It’s everything I’ve worked for, and it’s everything Tommy worked for too, so I’m really excited to do what I did today.”

The teammates have helped lead DeWitt’s program over their last four years, winning the state title in 2020 and being the state final runner ups this season

Other area high school players who signed letters of intent of note include

Malachi Davis - Holt lineman Davis signed with Toledo after changing his mind from Syracuse earlier in the fall

Ambrose Wilson - East Lansing quarterback/defensive back Despite missing much of the past season due to knee surgery, Wilson signed with Central Michigan University



