Advertisement

Panthers ink letters of intent to become Bear, Badger

News 10 was on hand at DeWitt High School’s big signing day celebration for National Signing Day.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday was National Signing Day for high school football players around the country, and quite a few in mid-Michigan sign on the dotted line.

News 10 was on hand at DeWitt High School’s big signing day celebration.

Panthers quarterback Ty Holtz and wide receiver Tommy McIntosh signed their letters of intent in front of a big crowd. Holtz is heading to Brown University, an Ivy League school in Rhode Island while McIntosh is becoming a Badger at the University of Wisconsin.

The two couldn’t be happier to be signing together at the same table, making their college football dreams come true.

“It’s awesome. I was never really expecting to be signing today,” Holtz said. “It’s everything I’ve worked for, and it’s everything Tommy worked for too, so I’m really excited to do what I did today.”

The teammates have helped lead DeWitt’s program over their last four years, winning the state title in 2020 and being the state final runner ups this season

Other area high school players who signed letters of intent of note include

  • Malachi Davis - Holt lineman
    • Davis signed with Toledo after changing his mind from Syracuse earlier in the fall
  • Ambrose Wilson - East Lansing quarterback/defensive back
    • Despite missing much of the past season due to knee surgery, Wilson signed with Central Michigan University

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in effect for parts of Eaton Rapids
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police: Both drivers in collision were intoxicated
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in Eaton Rapids lifted, suspect taken into custody
Train crash in East Lansing brings down 30 power poles
Isaiah Gardenhire.
Man convicted of killing teen girl pleads guilty in fatal Lansing double-shooting

Latest News

Eaton County 911 issued a shelter in place order early Thursday morning in Charlotte.
Shelter in place for Charlotte lifted
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed four students, wounded seven other people.
Oxford High remains closed, mental health services offered
Additional emergency food assistance benefits will be issued this month.
Additional emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month
Expect a different travel experience this holiday season
Expect a different travel experience this holiday season