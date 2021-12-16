Oxford High remains closed, mental health services offered

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - The Oxford School District is implementing new safety measures when students return to the classroom in the new year: no lockers and no backpacks.

The decision was made at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The high school will not welcome students back until 2022.

It comes in the wake of the high school shooting two weeks ago. The school is launching an outside investigation into the events leading up to that shooting.

A social media threat was also made towards the middle school this week.

While some families welcome the new safety measures while others aren’t so sure.

“When my 4th grader came home last Friday, he wanted to know why his school is searching him he’s being treated like a criminal,” said parent Anna Summers.

“Never in my 43 years did I ever expect my 8-year-old child ask me if me sending her to school, if she was going to die,” Shane Gibson said.

Some parents made it clear they do not trust the administration due to the events that led up to the shooting.

A nonprofit in Oakland County that provides mental health crisis services is receiving $100,000 from the state. The grant is intended to support mental health services for students, school staff, parents, and first responders in the Oxford community.

The facility offers 24-hour services to more than 80,000 people each year.

