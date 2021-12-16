No injuries in Charlotte shooting that prompted shelter in place order

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A shelter in place order was issued Thursday morning in Charlotte after a shooting.

According to authorities, police were dispatched to a home located near the intersection of South Sheldon and Henry streets at about 4:30 a.m. on reports of a domestic disturbance and a single gun shot was fired.

Police said no one was struck by the gun shot and there were no injuries reported.

Officers with the Charlotte Police Department, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and other Mid-Michigan authorities set up a perimeter around the house and an Shelter in Place order was issued for the residents of the area.

Police said the suspect attempted to leave the home at about 10:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

The U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline offers support without judgement. It can be reached at 1-800-799-7233 and 1-800-787-3224.

More information on domestic violence can be found on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ website here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.