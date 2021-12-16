Advertisement

Nets Trying To Find Enough Healthy Players

Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker and Khris Middleton steal the ball from Brooklyn Nets' Mike James...
Milwaukee Bucks' P.J. Tucker and Khris Middleton steal the ball from Brooklyn Nets' Mike James during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -NEW YORK (AP) - The Brooklyn Nets, missing seven players because of the NBA’s coronavirus protocols, have signed veteran guard Langston Galloway to a 10-day contract. The Nets have nine players listed as out on their injury report for their home game Thursday against Philadelphia, leaving them with the minimum eight required to start a game. So they brought in Galloway, who spent last season with the Phoenix Suns. He has played for five teams in seven NBA seasons. Starters James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge and DeAndre’ Bembry are all in health and safety protocols, along with Bruce Brown, Paul Millsap, Jevon Carter and James Johnson.

