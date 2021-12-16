Advertisement

In My View: It’s a different world for December college football signing

In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We are in the midst of the three day December college football recruit signing period and what never changes is every college coach signed a top notch class.

What is different is how many of these players will graduate from the same school? That number dwindles from years past when there was no transfer portal and no name image and likeness options. It’s a different recruiting world and the December signing dates -- in my view -- will likely be eliminated because they cause more chaos than ever before with coaches leaving early for other opportunities.

