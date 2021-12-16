MSP: Alcohol not a factor in Lenawee County collision of car, house

MACON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers do not believe alcohol was a factor in a Thursday morning collision in Macon Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. when an unknown motorist forced the car off the road. Police said once the car left the road, it slid across the lawn and struck the front porch of a house.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Tecumseh, was not injured in the collision.

