MSP: Alcohol not a factor in Lenawee County collision of car, house

A car collided with a house in Macon County on Dec. 16, 2021.
A car collided with a house in Macon County on Dec. 16, 2021.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MACON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers do not believe alcohol was a factor in a Thursday morning collision in Macon Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. when an unknown motorist forced the car off the road. Police said once the car left the road, it slid across the lawn and struck the front porch of a house.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Tecumseh, was not injured in the collision.

WILX Weather Webcast 12/16/2021 PM