Morning Stories -- Dec. 16, 2021: Oxford shooting victim named honorary Spartan, train crash breaks 30 utility poles, community mourns teen girl killed in shooting

Teen athlete killed during Oxford High School shooting named honorary 2022 Spartan by MSU

Tate Myre, a 16-year-old who was killed in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, was named an honorary Spartan by Michigan State University.

“Spartan Dawg” is an honorary title given to MSU football players that show strong character and work ethic on and off the football field.

Community mourns, honors teen girl killed in Lansing shooting

Arianna Delacruz was fatally shot Friday morning. The shooting injured two other teens and a 10-week-old boy. A 17-year-old boy was arraigned Tuesday in connection with the shooting.

Delacruz’s uncle, Joseph Bermudez, organized an event on Wednesday to raise funds to help her family.

Barricaded gunman prompts shelter in place advisory in Eaton Rapids

A barricaded situation in Eaton Rapids prompted a shelter in place advisory from law enforcement that lasted nearly 12 hours. Authorities said a man had shot a woman outside a residence and that he had a child inside the house with him.

Video: Train crash in East Lansing brings down 30 power poles

The Lansing Board of Water and Light has released a video showing how a train accident in East Lansing caused so much widespread damage, and what was done to fix it.

A train headed eastbound entangled a fallen power line and pulled it, which brought down about 30 utilities poles.

Lansing residents mend Oxford heartbreak by helping those in Kentucky

When Lansing resident Vonda Murany saw images of those in Mayfield, Kentucky after tornados tore through the state, she instantly recognized the pain in their faces. That pain was heartbreak and it’s a pain her hometown is all too familiar with.

Show us your Holiday Lights

Now through Dec. 25 News 10 is collecting photos of viewers’ holiday setups. Whether you follow the clean lines of a home with a single string of lights, or you go all-out with spotlights, statues and a soundtrack, News 10 wants to see how you celebrate the holiday season!

