Lions Say Hockenson Done For The Season

The Detroit Lions celebrate their last second come from behind win over the Minnesota Vikings...
The Detroit Lions celebrate their last second come from behind win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 5, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions say tight end T. J. Hockenson is out for the final four games of the season. Hockenson, a pro bowl quality player, needs surgery on his thumb. The Lions already have injury and Covid issues in preparation for their Sunday home game against the playoff bound Arizona Cardinals. The Lions, 1-11-1 on the season, kick off at 1pm. Their remaining three games are at Atlanta and Seattle and a January9th home finale against the Green Bay Packers.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

