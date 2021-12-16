Lions Say Hockenson Done For The Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions say tight end T. J. Hockenson is out for the final four games of the season. Hockenson, a pro bowl quality player, needs surgery on his thumb. The Lions already have injury and Covid issues in preparation for their Sunday home game against the playoff bound Arizona Cardinals. The Lions, 1-11-1 on the season, kick off at 1pm. Their remaining three games are at Atlanta and Seattle and a January9th home finale against the Green Bay Packers.

