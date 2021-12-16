Advertisement

Learning more about the Salvation Army with Feldman Chevrolet

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -There are several different ways that you can make a donation this year to support the Salvation Army. This year, the Salvation Army has a “tap to pay” on the kettle to make it convenient to donate. Plus, there are QR codes that you can scan with your telephone to make a donation.

Studio 10 was ‘On the Road’ ringing the bell with Joe Rodriguez, the general manager of Feldman Chevrolet and Major Jim Irvine with the Salvation Army.

