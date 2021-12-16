Advertisement

Large parts of Jackson without power after strong winds

(Kaylie Crowe)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Harsh weather conditions continue to be problematic for Consumers Energy, which now must work to restore power to customers throughout Mid-Michigan.

Severe winds hit both the west and northwest lower Michigan late Wednesday night, stretching into Thursday morning. The winds, one of the primary causes of power outages, knocked down trees and more than 1,800 power lines.

“During and after a storm, our crews work as swiftly and safely as possible to protect the public and restore service to our customers,” said Christine Wisniewski, one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for the storm event. “We saw 65 to 75 mph wind gusts early this morning – in some cases meeting the range equivalent to category one hurricane winds. We also saw sustained high winds throughout the day, making safe restoration efforts even more challenging.”

Consumers Energy officials said that they expect to have power stored to the majority of customers who lost it by Friday evening. In the meantime, Wisniewski urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children or pets away, and report the issue by calling 9-1-1 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

