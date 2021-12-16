Explore unique exhibits and holiday light shows during Ella Sharp’s extended hours

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Winter break is starting soon for students and the Ella Sharp Museum has plenty of fun activities planned that will keep the whole family entertained.

You’re as free as a bird to explore the ‘Magnificent Obsession’ exhibit where you can see wildlife of all kinds.

Celebrating the 15th Anniversary of the Andrews Gallery of Wildlife Art, The Magnificent Obsession introduces visitors to wildlife art collectors Andy and Sandy Andrews, while exploring how art, hunting, and conservation connect.

During the winter break there will also be the Wings of Winter Program.

Join Ella Sharp Museum in welcoming the Michigan Avian Experience and their rescued birds for the Wings of Winter program. The program runs Dec. 18-22, daily at 1 p.m., and features an up close and personal encounter with live birds, a craft, and gallery admission!

Over in the planetarium you can watch fun holiday light shows.

Ella Sharp Museum and Hurst Planetarium are celebrating the holidays with daily showings of Let It Snow, an animated musical of Christmas and holiday songs for the whole family. Featured music from Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, the Trans Siberian Orchestra, and more! Open to all ages. Includes a night sky tour of the Jackson winter night sky.

For more information: https://ellasharpmuseum.org/

