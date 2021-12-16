Expect a different travel experience this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The holidays are coming up fast with one of the busiest travel days of the year just a week away on Dec. 23.

This year, you can expect a different experience at the airports due to more people flying than last year and staffing shortages.

Airlines in Michigan are getting ready for the holiday rush that’s coming up and for some people you may be heading out this weekend or waiting until next week. No matter when you plan to head out - be prepared for some long waits.

The biggest airport here in our area, Detroit Metro Airport. is ready for large crowds this year. 1.2 million travelers are expected at the airport between this week and Jan. 2. Those numbers are more than double what they saw last year.

Whether you are flying local here in Lansing or heading to Detroit, you’re going to want to get there early and be ready to wait.

Here are some tips you’re going to want to keep in mind if you’re heading through TSA:

Get to the airport early to avoid rushing It will help things go smoother

If you’re flying with gifts don’t wrap them before you fly They will need to be opened by TSA anyway and keeping them wrapped will slow things down during checkpoints

If you’re coming back with some gifts, check to make sure you can fly with everything you brought with you These prohibited items mean more than just weapons You can check TSA.gov for more information on what is okay to bring along with you



Staffing shortages are another big thing impacting travel this year, with fewer people to check you in, even at the larger airports. So keep in mind: things are going to be moving a little bit slower this year.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.