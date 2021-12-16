Advertisement

Covid Issues For WFT

FILE - Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) is shown in action during...
FILE - Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) is shown in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md.(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - The Washington Football Team has placed three more players on the COVID-19 list, following eight yesterday. The team total is now 21, including two players on injured reserve and two on the practice squad. Safety Sam Curl was the only starter added to the list today. He was joined by centers Keith Ismael and Tyler Larsen. Curl joins fellow defensive starters in lineman Jon Allen and cornerback Kendall Fuller on the list. Washington could be down to its fifth option at center because of coronavirus and injury problems. Washington plays the Eagles Sunday in Philadelphia as both teams battle for a wild-card spot in the jumbled NFC.

