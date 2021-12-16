Advertisement

Covid Issues For The Bears

Baltimore Ravins' Devonta Freeman(33) dives for yardage against the Chicago Bears during an NFL...
Baltimore Ravins' Devonta Freeman(33) dives for yardage against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov 21. 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears were missing all three of their coordinators because of COVID-19 protocols today as they prepared for Monday night’s home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Bears coach Matt Nagy said offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, defensive coordinator Sean Desai and special teams coordinator Chris Tabor were participating remotely in meetings this week. Their status for the game is uncertain. COVID-19 has hit the Bears hard this week, one of many teams experiencing positive tests.

