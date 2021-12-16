Advertisement

City of East Lansing reminds community of holiday closures

City of East Lansing
City of East Lansing(City of East Lansing Facebook)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the City of East Lansing announced several offices will be closed in observance of the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

If you anticipate needing to use any of the following departments, make sure to plan ahead.

City Hall, Department of Public Works, and 54B District Court

East Lansing City Hall, the East Lansing DPW, and the East Lansing 54B District Court will be closed:

  • Thursday, Dec. 23
  • Friday, Dec. 24
  • Thursday, Dec. 30
  • Friday, Dec. 31

Due to the holiday closures, refuse and recycling normally collected curbside on Friday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 31 will be collected on the following Mondays. Collection days will instead be Monday, Dec. 27, and Monday, Jan. 3. Refuse and recycling on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 30 will be collected as usual.

East Lansing Hannah Community Center and East Lansing Public Library

The East Lansing Hannah Community Center and the East Lansing Public Library will be closed:

  • Dec. 23-26
  • Dec. 30-Jan. 2
Prime Time Seniors Program

The Prime Time Seniors Program will be closed:

  • Dec. 23-Jan. 3
  • The office will re-open on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

