Additional emergency food assistance benefits to be issued this month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in December in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced Thursday.

Approximately 1.27 million Michiganders in nearly 700,000 households will receive added food assistance benefits.

“My administration’s top priority is putting Michiganders first by delivering on the kitchen-table fundamental issues that matter most to families,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “As we enter the holiday season and face rising costs, we have to ensure that everyone has enough money to put food on the table and pay the bills. By delivering additional financial relief to lower grocery bills for families, we can keep more money in people’s pockets and help them enjoy time with loved ones over the holidays.”

Eligible clients will see the additional benefits on their Bridge Card from Dec. 18-27. The benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.

Some recipients began getting additional food assistance in April 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. In May 2021, all eligible households began receiving extra monthly benefits. Federal approval is required every month.

All households eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) receive an increase of at least $95 each month, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment, or are close to that amount. Households that received over $95 to bring them to the maximum payment for their group size will continue receiving that greater amount.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on respective household sizes:

One Person: $250

Two Persons: $459

Three Persons: $658

Four Persons: $835

Five Persons: $992

Six Persons: $1,190

Seven Persons: $1,316

Eight Persons: $1,504

The federal government is supplying additional funding to states for food assistance under House Resolution 6201, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

