Advertisement

Use maps to find holiday lights on homes in Mid-Michigan

By WILX News 10
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many communities are hosting holiday light competitions this winter.

You can register your home and win prizes if you are one of the top picks.

You can find homes by looking on maps made by people right in your own community.

From their you can vote on your favorite homes.

To find homes decorated bright this holiday season: https://www.sjlightfest.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/groups/350882639543961

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police: Both drivers in collision were intoxicated
Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in effect for parts of Eaton Rapids
Suspect arrested, arraigned in Lansing shooting investigation
Isaiah Gardenhire.
Man convicted of killing teen girl pleads guilty in fatal Lansing double-shooting
Ingham County Animal Control seized multiple animals from a home in Lansing on Dec. 14, 2021.
Animal control removes 25 cats, 4 dogs, deceased animals from Lansing home

Latest News

MIS Nite Lites Show
Behind the magic of the MIS Nite Lites Christmas Show
CADL reindeer
Check out the holiday fun with Capital Area District Libraries
sfdggfsdsdf
Capital Area District Library Storytime
gsdfgfgsg
Capital Area District Library Reindeer