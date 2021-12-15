Use maps to find holiday lights on homes in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many communities are hosting holiday light competitions this winter.

You can register your home and win prizes if you are one of the top picks.

You can find homes by looking on maps made by people right in your own community.

From their you can vote on your favorite homes.

To find homes decorated bright this holiday season: https://www.sjlightfest.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/groups/350882639543961

