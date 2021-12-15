Train crash in East Lansing brings down 30 power poles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light has released a video showing how a train accident in East Lansing caused so much widespread damage, and what was done to fix it.

Over the weekend of Dec. 11, while high winds were already causing outages throughout the region, a train headed eastbound crossing Hagadorn Rd. in East Lansing became entangled in a wire.

The train then pulled the wire, which brought down around 30 poles and caused extensive damage.

In response, BWL sent out more than 70 field workers. Those workers were joined by 21 additional workers offering assistance from surrounding communities.

“After nearly six miles of power lines were damaged, crews used 14,256 feet of wire for repairs in the first 48 hours,” BWL officials wrote on a social media post.

Despite the damage, no one was injured during the crash or the repairs.

