Advertisement

Train crash in East Lansing brings down 30 power poles

Lansing Board of Water and Light send over 70 workers to complete the repairs
(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light has released a video showing how a train accident in East Lansing caused so much widespread damage, and what was done to fix it.

Over the weekend of Dec. 11, while high winds were already causing outages throughout the region, a train headed eastbound crossing Hagadorn Rd. in East Lansing became entangled in a wire.

The train then pulled the wire, which brought down around 30 poles and caused extensive damage.

In response, BWL sent out more than 70 field workers. Those workers were joined by 21 additional workers offering assistance from surrounding communities.

“After nearly six miles of power lines were damaged, crews used 14,256 feet of wire for repairs in the first 48 hours,” BWL officials wrote on a social media post.

Despite the damage, no one was injured during the crash or the repairs.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police: Both drivers in collision were intoxicated
Suspect arrested, arraigned in Lansing shooting investigation
Isaiah Gardenhire.
Man convicted of killing teen girl pleads guilty in fatal Lansing double-shooting
Ingham County Animal Control seized multiple animals from a home in Lansing on Dec. 14, 2021.
Animal control removes 25 cats, 4 dogs, deceased animals from Lansing home
Omogee Swift
Michigan State Police seek man who fled psychiatric hospital

Latest News

Eaton Rapids: A shelter in place advisory is in effect
Shelter in place advisory in effect for parts of Eaton Rapids
An ongoing pork recall by a producer in Michigan has been expanded, tenfold.
Pork recall expanded -- tenfold, up to 2M pounds
East Lansing Police says the cameras will help during active investigations.
Security cameras proposed by East Lansing City Council
Anna Delacruz died Friday morning following a shooting that injured two teens and a baby.
Fundraiser being held for shooting victim