Teen athlete killed during Oxford High School shooting named honorary 2022 Spartan by MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tate Myre, a 16-year-old who was killed in the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School, was named an honorary Spartan by Michigan State University.

Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker made the announcement Wednesday. Myre had played football for Oxford High School. A petition on Change.org is calling for Oxford High School to rename its stadium after Myre.

“Tate is, and always will be, a Spartan Dawg,” Tucker said.

“Spartan Dawg” is an honorary title given to MSU football players that show strong character and work ethic on and off the football field.

It’s not the only Big Ten team that honored Oxford High School. Earlier this month, the University of Michigan Wolverines wore a special patch on their jerseys with the Tate Myre’s initials.

Additionally, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell dedicated the Lions’ first win to Oxford High School and students at Saint Johns High School wore Oxford High School colors at their basketball game on Friday.

More: Community stories

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.