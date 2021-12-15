Advertisement

Spartan Stadium now offering COVID-19 testing

PCR tests are going to be available to students or anyone in the community.
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday, you can get a COVID-19 test at Spartan Stadium. It comes as the state reported over 16,000 new cases this weekend.

The opening of this new testing site is happening just as graduations at MSU start this week. PCR tests are going to be available to students or anyone in the community.

The university will be administering them to the public on Concourse B Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Results are given by 9 a.m. the next morning.

Along with COVID-19 testing, you can also get tested for influenza at the site. Walk-ups are being welcomed right now.

Looking at COVID-19 cases in the MSU community

As of Wednesday morning over 91% of MSU students and staff are reporting they are vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health officials in Michigan are encouraging testing right now because of the new strains of the virus, like the omicron variant. They say it is particularly important before any family gatherings, especially if you’re going to be around anyone that is immunocompromised or if you’ve been exposed to anyone with COVID -19.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

