Shelter in place order issued for area of Eaton Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is advising people in the area near East 5 Point Highway between Canfield and Freeman roads on the west side of Eaton Rapids to shelter in place.

The alert from Eaton County’s 911 alert system said the lockdown was due to a threat in the area.

News 10 confirmed with Jerri Nesbitt, the spokesperson for the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, that a shooting took place at a residence in the area. Michigan State Police and Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene.

The sheriff’s office is advising anyone nearby to take shelter inside a secure location. Anyone driving in the area is asked to

It is currently unclear if anyone has been hurt or the shooter has been located. News 10 has a crew on their way to the scene for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

