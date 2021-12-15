Advertisement

Shelter in place order issued for area of Eaton Rapids

DEVELOPING.
Michigan State Police and the Eaton County Sherriff's Department is in an area of Eaton Rapids...
Michigan State Police and the Eaton County Sherriff's Department is in an area of Eaton Rapids that has been locked down out of caution.(WILX/Bronwyn Moisan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is advising people in the area near East 5 Point Highway between Canfield and Freeman roads on the west side of Eaton Rapids to shelter in place.

The alert from Eaton County’s 911 alert system said the lockdown was due to a threat in the area.

News 10 confirmed with Jerri Nesbitt, the spokesperson for the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, that a shooting took place at a residence in the area. Michigan State Police and Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene.

The sheriff’s office is advising anyone nearby to take shelter inside a secure location. Anyone driving in the area is asked to

It is currently unclear if anyone has been hurt or the shooter has been located. News 10 has a crew on their way to the scene for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Suspect arrested, arraigned in Lansing shooting investigation
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police: Both drivers in collision were intoxicated
Isaiah Gardenhire.
Man convicted of killing teen girl pleads guilty in fatal Lansing double-shooting
Ingham County Animal Control seized multiple animals from a home in Lansing on Dec. 14, 2021.
Animal control removes 25 cats, 4 dogs, deceased animals from Lansing home
Jackson County Courthouse - Michigan
Jackson County courthouse announces planned closures

Latest News

An ongoing pork recall by a producer in Michigan has been expanded, tenfold.
Pork recall expanded -- tenfold, up to 2M pounds
East Lansing Police says the cameras will help during active investigations.
Security cameras proposed by East Lansing City Council
Anna Delacruz died Friday morning following a shooting that injured two teens and a baby.
Fundraiser being held for shooting victim
Spartan Stadium at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
Spartan Stadium now offering COVID-19 testing