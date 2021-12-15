Advertisement

Security cameras proposed by East Lansing City Council

East Lansing Police says the cameras will help during active investigations.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council is looking at a proposal to add six security cameras downtown.

The cameras will be used to monitor crowds in highly active areas. The Downtown Development Authority will spend $40,000 on the project.

They will be up mostly along Albert Avenue near restaurants and hotels. You can see the locations on a map provided by the council below.

The East Lansing Police captain says these cameras will also help during active investigations.

“One of the real benefits of this is that while we’re not going to have the manpower to have someone sitting there watching this video nor does our community want or warrant that, what it will be able to do, if we have an incident, we’ll be able to get into that system,” said Chad Connelly ELPD Captain.

The plan just needs the city council’s support. Stay with News 10 for updates on if the project moves forward.

The locations for proposed security cameras in East Lansing.
The locations for proposed security cameras in East Lansing.(East Lansing City Council)

