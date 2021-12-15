Rams Struggling With Covid Issues

OS ANGELES (AP) - The Los Angeles Rams have 16 players on their reserve/COVID-19 list after adding three more to the group. Linebacker Justin Hollins and tight ends Johnny Mundt and Jared Pinkney were added one day after the Rams put nine players on the list following their 30-23 victory at Arizona on Monday night. The Rams are holding all of their activities virtually today under intensive protocols in preparation for their visit from the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Their training facility in Thousand Oaks is closed.

