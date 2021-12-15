Ramping up your skin care routine for healthier skin heading into the new year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Maybe you’re looking to bring more youthfulness to your skin or need some help with blemishes?

Skin Boss Med Spa in Haslett has many options to help you get your skin looking great and in the month of December, they have some deals inside of ornaments.

Skin Boss s is today’s sponsor of the 12 Days of Christmas Giveaways! You can enter to win here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.