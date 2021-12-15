Advertisement

Pork recall expanded -- tenfold, up to 2M pounds

Officials now say more than two million pounds of meat are affected.
An ongoing pork recall by a producer in Michigan has been expanded, tenfold.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An ongoing pork recall by a producer in Michigan has been expanded, tenfold.

Alexander and Hornung initially recalled about 230,000 pounds of ham and pepperoni products, because of possible listeria contamination earlier this month. Now, federal food safety officials say more than two million pounds of meat are affected.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, but food safety officials are concerned some people may already have the recalled meat in their refrigerators.

Labels of affected products can be found HERE.

If you have it, you should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

