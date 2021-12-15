Pork recall expanded -- tenfold, up to 2M pounds

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An ongoing pork recall by a producer in Michigan has been expanded, tenfold.

Alexander and Hornung initially recalled about 230,000 pounds of ham and pepperoni products, because of possible listeria contamination earlier this month. Now, federal food safety officials say more than two million pounds of meat are affected.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, but food safety officials are concerned some people may already have the recalled meat in their refrigerators.

Labels of affected products can be found HERE.

If you have it, you should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.