Oxford Community Schools to remain closed this week due to potential threat

Threat was directed at the middle school, officials say
The closure marks two weeks since the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and wounded seven other people.
The closure marks two weeks since the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and wounded seven other people.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - All Oxford Community Schools will be closed for the rest of the week due to a threat posted on social media Monday.

The district had closed schools Tuesday after a threat was directed at Oxford Middle School. School officials said they immediately notified law enforcement of the threat, who are investigating.

In a message to parents and staff, school officials said that while law enforcement had said the schools were safe to be reopened Wednesday, many people didn’t feel ready to return to class Wednesday.

School officials said whoever is responsible for the threat to Oxford Middle School will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Threats can be reported anonymously to the State of Michigan’s Okay2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY (855-565-2729), by texting 652729, online or by email at OKAY2SAY@mi.gov.

It’s been two weeks since the shooting at Oxford High School that killed four students and injured seven other people. The suspected shooter was in court Monday morning for a procedural hearing. He was charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

The suspected shooter’s parents have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. A judge Tuesday granted the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office more time to collect evidence against the two, partly to give the Michigan community “time to heal” during the holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

