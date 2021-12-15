In My View: No end in sight for Spartan basketball

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s basketball team began the season unranked and lost its opening game by 13 points to Kansas.

Since then, with one exception against Baylor, the Spartans have been on a roll, and I see no end in sight. MSU is ranked 12th in the Associated Press poll this week and they’ll be well up in the top ten after their next four games against Oakland, High Point, Northwestern, and Nebraska.

MSU will have a 13-2 record heading to Michigan and as I see it that’s MSU’s next tough game, providing Michigan starts to show some legitimate improvement.

