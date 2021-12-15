Advertisement

In My View: MSU basketball shows improvement

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s basketball team began the season unranked and lost its opening game by 13 points to Kansas.

Since then -- with one exception against Baylor -- the Spartans have been on a roll and I see no end in sight. MSU is ranked 12th in the Associated Press poll this week, and they’ll be well up in the top ten after their next four games against Oakland, High Point, Northwestern and Nebraska.

MSU will have a 13-2 record heading to Michigan and as I see it that’s MSU’s next tough game providing Michigan starts to show some legitimate improvement.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Suspect arrested, arraigned in Lansing shooting investigation
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Michigan State Police: Both drivers in collision were intoxicated
Ingham County Animal Control seized multiple animals from a home in Lansing on Dec. 14, 2021.
Animal control removes 25 cats, 4 dogs, deceased animals from Lansing home
Isaiah Gardenhire.
Man convicted of killing teen girl pleads guilty in fatal Lansing double-shooting
Jackson County Courthouse - Michigan
Jackson County courthouse announces planned closures

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: No end in sight for Spartan basketball
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Will the Detroit Lions qualify for first draft pick?
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Harbaugh’s future at Michigan
In My View: Harbaugh’s future at Michigan
In My View: Harbaugh’s future at Michigan