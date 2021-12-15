Advertisement

MSU SIgns Large Class

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker signed 22 high school recruits Wednesday along with four more from the transfer portal. It was day one of the three day December signing period. Another session is set for February. The high schoolers includes one quarterback, California’s Katin Houser. He will enroll at MSU in January along with several others. This MSU class is ranked in the top twenty nationwide by some recruiting services.

