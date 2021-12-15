MSU SIgns Large Class

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker signed 22 high school recruits Wednesday along with four more from the transfer portal. It was day one of the three day December signing period. Another session is set for February. The high schoolers includes one quarterback, California’s Katin Houser. He will enroll at MSU in January along with several others. This MSU class is ranked in the top twenty nationwide by some recruiting services.

